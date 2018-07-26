Marvel Ultimate Alliance Games Removed From PlayStation Store

You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone. Case in point: the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series has seemingly been removed from all digital storefronts, including the PlayStation Store, completely out of the blue.

Often regarded as a high-mark in a patchy run for Marvel games in the first decade of the 21st Century, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1 and 2 took the solid premise of Raven Software’s X-Men Legends series and ramped it up further, allowing for a beautiful mix of action and RPG elements involving some of Marvel’s biggest heroes. It has a really solid set of stories to boot, making it a real treasure trove of silly story beats and outlandish comic-style cris-crosses.

But that’s just making the people who were unlucky enough to miss the boat on the series even more jealous, isn’t it? Alas, Marvel Ultimate Alliance is no more, despite only arriving re-packaged on PS4 in 2016. In reality, it was probably undone by the licensing issues that tend to plague superhero properties every so often. Just ask MCU fans about the X-Men and they’ll tell you all about it.

However, it’s not all bad news. If you’ve already purchased game but don’t have it saved or downloaded to your hard drive you can still do so. Sure, your consoles aren’t likely to become collector’s editions a la those lucky enough to still have P.T. on their PS4, but it’s a saving grace nonetheless.

[Source: Reddit]