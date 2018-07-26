Metal Gear Solid 4 Themed Event Announced for Metal Gear Survive

Similar to the Metal Gear Solid 3 event that ran from April 10-24, Konami has announced another Metal Gear Survive event, this time based around Metal Gear Solid 4. This event will start next week on July 31 and will run for nearly three weeks, ending on August 14. The news comes to us via a post by Metal Gear Informer.

According to the post, “The upcoming co-op event lets you unlock new MGS4 based accessories, gestures and nameplates to use in the game.” The post also briefly outlines what to expect from the upcoming event and what can be unlocked. Check out the short list below.

CO-OP Play Event “The Encounter 2014” Coming Soon!

“METAL GEAR SOLID 4: GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS” theme event is coming to “METAL GEAR SURVIVE” CO-OP Play on July 31th. Play the event to earn Battle Points (BP) and unlock items and gears! Period

2018/07/31 09:00 – 2018/08/14 05:59 (GMT) Gesture: “EYE HAVE YOU”

Gesture: “GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS”

Nameplate Otselotovaya Khvatka

Nameplate OUTER HAVEN

Nameplate METAL GEAR REX [2014]

In our review of the game, we gave it an 8.5/10, saying, “Those who are able to accept Metal Gear Survive for what it is will find one of the most captivating survival games in recent memory. It’s an incredibly unforgiving experience, which can definitely be detrimental at times, but one that ultimately feels fulfilling. Konami has taken the series in yet another new direction, but one that also feels in line with a lot of the series’ past. It’s still very much a Metal Gear game down to its story, which might be more out there than some of Kojima’s own, even if it doesn’t quite match them narratively. Embrace the bleakness of reality and simply try to survive.”

Metal Gear Survive is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: Metal Gear Informer]