Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker’s Third Beta Starts This Week

We’ve already known that Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker‘s third beta would start again toward the end of this month. That’s not exactly new news, unless you either missed or couldn’t play the second beta that occurred between July 19-21. What’s new here is not that Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker‘s third beta is probably the final time we’ll play the game until it launches at the end of August. No, what’s new here is the introduction of additional game modes.

As ComicBook reports, “Past betas for the fighting game that incorporates characters from Naruto and Boruto featured different game modes such as Combat and Base, two variations on the common multiplayer game modes such as team deathmatch and base-capturing game modes like domination. In this new beta that starts on July 27, all four game modes that are listed as Barrier, Combat, Flag, and Base will be enabled to allow for each one to be tested at different times.”

The third Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker beta was originally scheduled to run from today (July 26) to July 28, but Bandai Namco has since changed those times to “reflect the feedback we received from our Open Beta survey,” the company wrote in a Twitter reply. Check the picture below for the new beta start times and the modes that will be available during those time slots.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will scatter to PCs, PlayStation 4s, and Xbox Ones on August 31, 2018.

