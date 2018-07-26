New Destiny 2: Forsaken Trailer Shows Off New Loot

Bungie just dropped a brand-new Destiny 2: Forsaken trailer. As part of this new look, players get a glimpse at some of the new weapons and armor they can get their hands on.

On the offensive side of things, the Two-Tailed Fox was revealed. This new weapon allows you to fire two rockets at once. You can also get your hands on the Trinity Ghoul, which can shoot electric storm arrows with precision kills. There’s also the Malfeasance. After five hits with it, an explosion will detonate. The Black Talon is a sword that can also fire off projectiles.

There’s also One Thousand Voices, which creates a beam of fire with each shot. Finally, we have the Wish Ender, allowing you to get a glimpse at what enemies are hiding behind walls. We also get a quick glimpse of Ace of Spades, normally the weapon of choice for Cayde-6 (who won’t be voiced by Nathan Fillion this time around). If players reload after getting a kill, the bullets will grant extra damage.

You can’t fight if you can’t protect yourself, and we also get a look at some of the new armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken. With Antaeus Wards, Titans can slide to deflect projectiles right back to where they came from, even from across the field. The Sixth Coyote will allow Hunters to double doge incoming attacks. Finally Chromatic Fire, Warlocks can generate elemental explosions with precision kills.

The trailer ended in a sizzle reel, teasing other equipment for players to use. We got quick glimpses of electric boots, a shotgun adorned in runes, and more. The true nature of them are still unknown, though we are bound to learn more soon.

Forsaken marks the beginning of Year 2 of Destiny 2. It will be released September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The expansion costs $40 by itself, or can be bought along with the expansion pass for $70 .