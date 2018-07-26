New Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Trailer Shows Off Russian League License

Konami may have lost the rights to the Champions League as well as even more licenses for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 but that hasn’t deterred them one bit. All 16 teams in the Russian Premier League are exclusively licensed for the game and, as the new trailer shows, it promises to be a real alternative to EA Sports’ FIFA 19 offering.

Russian soccer heavyweights Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow feature heavily in the trailer, proving that PES 2019 is going to be like manna from heaven for those soccer hipster types who are just as familiar with Anzi Makhachkala as they are with Arsenal.

The Russian Premier League joins six more officially-licensed leagues in the game. The Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Portugal’s Liga NOS (minus half of the Sporting players thanks to their exodus), the Scottish Premiership, the Danish Superliga, the Swiss Super League and the Argentine top division make this one of the most impressive set of official licenses that Konami have had their hands on in years.

Ironically, this would’ve made a PES 2019 Europa League an absolute dream. Because nothing says European football like rocking up in Switzerland on a Thursday night. We’ll have to just squint a little and it’ll look a bit like the real thing.