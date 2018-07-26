Ni no Kuni II Free DLC Offering New Bosses, More Quests on August 9

The long-awaited Ni No Kuni 2 DLC is finally brought into the spot light, after many months of silence. The game was released in March 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC, and a Season Pass was introduced for any future content. The trouble is there wasn’t any additional info on when to expect future DLCs.

After a while now, we have info as to when this content is going to launch – including a free DLC pack for everyone that’s going to arrive on on August 9, 2018. It should also be pointed out that the game has been doing very well sales wise. In fact, it was confirmed a few months back that Ni no Kuni II has shipped 900,000 units across the globe, which is impressive to say the least.

As for the DLC, well, it’s called the Adventure Pack, it’s going to feature more added floors to the Faraway Forest. In addition, brand new bosses and costumes were promised, as well as a bunch of extra quests. More downloadable content is in the pipeline, including and unnamed second DLC, which gamers can expect this winter.

“A third DLC is planned for early next year with new exciting content and game features, as well as a whole new story expansion,” Bandai Namco added. “Further details will be shared soon.”

Yep, this universe never loses its charm. I can imagine a lot of people have been waiting for the Ni No Kuni II DLC for some time. Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.