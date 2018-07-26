Per a press release today, Bethesda has announced an expanded effort to raise money for various charitable organizations at this year’s QuakeCon. While the event has always had charity as a part of the festivities, it’s a much bigger deal this year, with a total of eight different organizations announced as participants. This includes on site blood donations, as well as various incentives to donate money in exchange for a shot at prizes. Bethesda sent over a list of each organization, what it does, and how they will be represented at QuakeCon.

Check out the official details below:

● The American Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, supplying about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. Attendees can provide a lifesaving contribution during the critical summer months by making an appointment online or signing up at the drive on Friday, August 10th and Saturday, August 11th from 11am to 5pm, in Fort Worth Meeting Rooms 1-2 (located on level 2 of the convention center). Donors who take part will receive an exclusive QuakeCon Cooling Towel while supplies last.

**Donors must be at least 17 years old and meet American Red Cross requirements for donating blood

● The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention​ is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. QuakeCon attendees can stop by and share a charitable donation at booth #236 in the Expo Hall and will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win special swag, including a hardbound Prey art book signed by the development team, and a PlayStation 4 copy of ​The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, featuring a map signed by the development team at Bethesda Game Studios.

The AFSP will also host a panel on Saturday, “Talk Saves Lives,” explaining how to recognize warnings signs and help someone that may be in crisis. Panel-goers will also receive special prizes, including in-game currency for Bethesda games.

● 1UpOnCancer​, a gaming community-based non-profit dedicated to direct financial assistance for adults in the U.S. undergoing cancer treatment, will be at booth #240 in the Expo Hall. Donate for a chance to win a PlayStation 4 copy of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, including a Perk Poster signed by the Bethesda Game Studios team, plus your very own DOOM Guy Collectible figurine.

● Dallas Pets Alive!, a local non-profit dedicated to promoting and providing the resources, education, and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals, will be on-hand at booth #339 with adorable adoptable dogs looking to find their forever homes. Adopt a pet or contribute a charitable donation of $10 or more to receive an exclusive animal-themed Bethesda tee-shirt, while supplies last.

● Extra Life, a peer-to-peer fundraising group that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through the power of play, will be raising awareness at booth #532 in the QuakeCon Expo Hall. The organization has organized a team page to raise money at QuakeCon at https://www.extra-life.org/team/quakecon.

● Gamers Outreach is a charitable organization that provides equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals. Come by booth #542 and support the organization for an opportunity to win a Dishonored 2 hardbound art book signed by the game’s director, Harvey Smith.

● NonPareil Institute a program that aims to give better futures for adults with autism by offering training to enable them to work on teams and thrive in professional environments, will be located at booth #533 in the Exhibit Hall. They’ll also be offering raffle items for participants, including a chance to win a signed DOOM art book and a DOOM Guy Collectible figurine.

● Stack-Up​, a veteran charity dedicated to supporting the military through the use, support and donation of video games worldwide, is on-site to raise community awareness about their initiative. Visit booth #531 for a chance to win an Xbox One copy of Fallout 4 GOTY Edition and Bethesda Game Studios team-signed Perk Poster, plus a copy of ​Skyrim Special Edition with a team-signed map.