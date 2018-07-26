Strange Brigade Season Pass Has Wonderful Weapons and Outrageous Outfits

You won’t go far in any co-op shooter without outrageous outfits. The folks over at Rebellion have just sent details, and media regarding the Strange Brigade Season Pass. We have seen Strange Brigade making its stand during the E3 2018 madness. The game goes all the way back to the E3 2017, when it was first showcased.

To kick things off, there’s also a freshly released trailer for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

Okay, so far we do not have info on the free monthly content, but the developers have confirmed that we will know more at a later date. Still, let’s have a look at what the Season Pass is going to offer:

An intriguing new three-part mini-campaign, with amazing spectacles and incredible feats!

Brave new heroes from across the globe, complete with their own inimitable abilities!

Brand new wonderful weapons, outrageous outfits, amazing amulet powers and more!

All future Strange Brigade content!

What’s more, we do know that Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition is going to offer the game, as well as the Season Pass. The Strange Brigade preorders feature the “Secret Service Weapons Pack,” which has the Wilkers & White P19 pistol, Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun, and the Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle.

Gamers can look forward to playing Strange Brigade for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC starting on August 28, 2018.