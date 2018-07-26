The Division 2’s World Will Expand With New Comics and Books.

Division fans who live for lore will be happy to hear that things are expanding with “new comics, novels, and a lore book” all of which are expected to release in 2019. The comic series will be published by Dark Horse and written by Alex Irvine, author of Tom Clancy’s The Division: New York Collapse.

A recent Ubisoft blog post includes an interview with Creative Director Julian Gerighty and Lead Narrative Designer John Björling on this very subject. When asked what’s the most exciting/interesting aspect of these projects Gerighty had this to say:

For me, it’s always great to see properties that we’ve worked on super-hard – in terms of building the world, building the characters, building the stories – in other places, in places where my parents could enjoy them. Having the project extend its tentacles into entertainment that can be enjoyed by more people is always super, super exciting. And every different type of entertainment, from comic books, to books, to movies, TV series, videogames, they tell stories in massively different ways. If we can lean into the qualities of each type of format, then it’s a win for everyone.

He also hopes that fans will take away a greater appreciation for the work because the additional mediums will helo the team “flesh out the whole universe completely.”

Have you read the additional lore/consumed the extra content (from other mediums) of a game? If so, which one. And let us know if you’re hyped for more Division 2 content.

The Division 2 will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC March 15th, 2019.

[Source: VG247 ]