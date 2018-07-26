The Sojourn Will Shift Your Perception of Reality via First-Person Puzzles

Published by Iceberg Interactive and developed by Shifting Tides, The Sojourn is a first-person puzzle game that promises to tug at your heart strings and enrich your mind. Thematically it’s about overcoming the darkness and challenges of our reality and “exploring a world only a few dare to seek out.” You will be tasked with “travers[ing] parallel worlds of light and darkness in search of answers to the nature of reality.” Considering the fact that sojourn means temporary stay, I’m expecting fleeting experiences and ever shifting moments. And you’ll be seek solutions and answers to these larger questions on PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2019.

Based on the trailer, the puzzles seem intriguing and magical while the art style is reminiscent of The Witness, a puzzle game that still weighs on the minds of many. The way the world seems to generate and deteriorate right in front of the player is what I’m eager to see more of in terms of concrete gameplay. Until then, here’s a bit more on what to expect: