US Army Street Fighter V Tournament to Air on Twitch

Here’s something a little on the unexpected side. The United States Army is about to hold an esports tournament, specifically a Street Fighter V championship series that is planned to be live-streamed for the world to see. It’s an invitational tournament as well, meaning the folks organizing this are expecting quite a turnout.

This tournament, organized by the US Army Installation Management Command, will be open for any person currently serving in the Army. Local tournaments will be held at eight garrisons, at each post’s Army Morale Welfare and Recreation Warrior Zones. Each bracket will be blind-seeded and run in double elimination format.

Each tournament included in the live-steaming plans will take place at the following locations and dates: Fort Bliss on July 28, Fort Gordon on August 11, Joint Base Lewis-McChord on August 18, and Fort Wainwright on August 28. The other tournaments, which ostensibly won’t be streamed, take place at Fort Riley, USAG Humphreys, USAG Bavaria and Fort Knox.

Commentary will be provided by currently unnamed fighting game shoutcasters, as well as Sergeant 1st Class Christopher Jones. Jones is Military Police, currently stationed as Hammond La. Station’s Commander for the United States Army Recruiting Command.

The winners from each tournament will go on to the Grand Finals, which will be held at Pax West on September 1. This is already sold out, but the event will be live-streamed on Army Entertainment’s Twitch channel. The winner will get “Twitch gear, a two-night stay at the Mandalay Bay MGM resort, an exclusive Army Entertainment Esports jersey, a tournament coin, and a $500 gift card.” There will also be an online giveaway for those watching, the winner of which receiving a “transferable two-night stay at the Mandalay Bay MGM resort, the Street Fighter Five game, an exclusive Army Entertainment Esports jersey, a tournament coin and a $250 gift card.”

[Source: US Army]