Yakuza Kiwami 2 Trailer: Sparks Flying Between Kazuma Kiryu and Kaoru Sayama

Sega America treated us to a nice, romantic trailer for the upcoming PS4 title, Yakuza: Kiwami 2. Yep, romance blooms as we get a closer look at the relationship between Kazuma Kiryu and Detective Kaoru Sayama in the Yakuza Kiwami 2 romance trailer.

Have a gander at the trailer below:

Let’s remind ourselves a bit about the game. Yakuza Kiwami 2 runs on the Dragon Engine, which also powered last year’s game, Yakuza 6. According to Localisation Producer Scott Strichart, players may look forward to a variety of improvements that were added to the game since Yakuza 6.

His words were: “Everything looks incredible in the Dragon Engine; Sotenbori has never felt so alive. And things have only gotten better since Yakuza 6. The battle system is snappier, there are some new charge attacks you can weave into your combos, the Heat Actions are more numerous and brutal, the weapon system is back, Kamurocho’s Champion District and West Park area are re-opened…”

For more details about regarding Yakuza: Kiwami 2 you might want to have a peek at the recently released story trailer. In addition to that, the devs have shared this cool trailer, packed with some awesome action.

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4 on August 28 in the US and across Europe. Oh yes, and do not forget that there’s a playable demo for the game available right now.

Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: SegaAmerica YouTube]