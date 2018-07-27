EA’s A Way Out Game Surpasses 2 Million Players

It doesn’t seem that we reported on EA’s A Way Out selling more than one million units that long ago. The split-screen co-op game seemed to be a really hot commodity for EA, especially considering that a little less than a year ago, the publisher said linear games were no longer popular. Well, EA seems to be in shock again, as Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson confirmed that A Way Out has seen “more than 2.6 million players [experience] the game between April and June.”

During EA’s July 26, 2018 financial conference call, the company’s CEO talked more about A Way Out. According to a post by DualShockers, A Way Out has officially surpassed two million players. Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said that “sales (both physical and digital) in the quarter outperformed expectations driven among other things by A Way Out (alongside Battlefield 1 and FIFA Online 3).” This just confirms that video games will almost always sell, regardless of genre or play style.

In our review of the game, we gave it a 10/10 and said, “A Way Out is a true achievement in game design. Not only does it manage to take players on a true journey of emotion, it does so in a way that is only possible through the medium of video games. It manages to do something truly special by making two players to cooperate for an extended amount of time, and the discussions that happen on the couch or over voice chat can be just as revealing as the game itself. Josef Fares and Hazelight have undoubtedly raised the bar for co-op gaming.”

A Way Out is available now for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: DualShockers]