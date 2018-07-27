EA Executive Expects Battlefield V to Have ‘Long-Term Service Plan’

In case you missed it, EA has confirmed DICE’s upcoming first-person shooter, Battlefield V, will have a battle royale mode. Although EA has provided no further details, the company did state that after the success of free-to-play battle royale games like Epic’s Fortnite, it’s now considering making a free-to-play battle royale game of its own. That’s not what we need to worry about. What we need to worry about is Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson confirming EA has a “long-term service plan in play” for Battlefield V.

During EA’s financial conference call on July 26, 2018, both the company’s CEO and Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen talked about Battlefield V at length. According to a post by DualShockers, “Jorgensen mentioned that Electronic Arts is looking at preorders, purchasing intent, communication around the game, and more, to get an idea of how successful it’s going to be, and they’re happy about those elements for Battlefield V.” It is hard to say if the company is really happy about those elements, as “Wilson added that EA understands that players expect to play the game for many months and years, and the publisher has a long-term service plan in play for the delivery of ongoing content and ongoing modes of play.”

As you’d expect, neither EA’s CEO nor CFO broke down what this “long-term service plan” is supposed to be, especially considering DICE has revealed that all of Battlefield V‘s post-launch content will be free. In addition, there will be no premium pass.

With July almost over and only a month between August and October, we won’t have to wait long to see what EA and DICE have to say about Battlefield V, both in terms of its ongoing monetization and its mysterious battle royale mode.

Battlefield V will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.

[Source: DualShockers]