Xfinity Customers Can Access Black Ops 4’s Beta Without Preordering

Treyarch recently revealed beta dates and times for the forthcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. With Black Ops 4 beta testing beginning in a few weeks, it’s time for word to get out to the masses that may not be aware. One way Treyarch and Activision plan to achieve this is by offering free beta access to customers of the internet provider Xfinity.

Starting July 27, 2018, Xfinity customers can gain beta access by simply visiting Xfinity’s Call of Duty page and signing into their ISP account. From there, customers will receive a code that secures them a spot in the Private Multiplayer Beta. For those who do not have Xfinity, but want to join the beta, preordering a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the only other option.

The Black Ops 4 beta goes live for PlayStation 4 users on August 3rd and ends on August 6th. Another beta launches on August 10th for both the PS4 and Xbox One, which lasts until August 13th. Early beta access for PC kicks off on August 10th, while the open beta goes live from August 11th until August 13th.

In addition to the regular beta, a beta for Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, Blackout, is also planned. Unfortunately, at this time, Blackout’s beta does not have a specific launch date. While details about the mode itself are scarce and rumors continue to swirl, players can expect the following from Blackout:

In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe. It’s a collision course bringing together the worlds of Black Ops in an all-out survival and elimination experience featuring weapons; equipment; land, sea, and air vehicles; RC-XDs; traps; and even Zombies in an experience that is uniquely Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches this fall on October 12th.

[Source: GameSpot]