Cyberpunk 2077 Dev on Character Customization in First-Person Game

Admittedly, CD Projekt RED has nearly exhausted the topic of why Cyberpunk 2077 is first-person. While this marks the studio’s first foray into first-person games, the team asserts they cannot tell the story they’re crafting without it. Not only is it essential for exploration and world-building, first-person affords them the opportunity of closely aligning players with the main character. To ensure success in this regard, CD Projekt RED aims to introduce character customization, another first for the studio.

Fans of the developer’s Witcher franchise have been vocal about their wariness. Apparently, first-person is a deal breaker for some. Meanwhile, others ponder why CD Projekt places emphasis on character customization without options to play in third-person. During an interview with Official Xbox Magazine, Cyberpunk 2077’s quest designer, Patrick Mills explains,

Well, it’s an RPG. It’s an RPG before it’s a shooter. And it’s really about making a character and inhabiting that character and living in this world and making choices from not just the point of view of that character but also of yourself. With The Witcher, you had Geralt, and Geralt had a history. He had decades of books, games, comics, and even television series, with a new one on the way, and it was about guiding him through his story. But with this, we want it to be your story. So really, putting you in first person is the only way to do that.

Mills reiterates past statements from his colleagues that suggest this is the best option for the game they’re making. He also speaks on the significance of choice, which has been previously teased as one of Cyberpunk 2077’s main attractions. Perhaps choice will unearth the philosophies and morals of players. In Witcher, players make decisions based on preset choices that are intentionally geared toward what Geralt may or may not want. To this end, Cyberpunk 2077 may offer options in certain situations that would never appear in Witcher.

There’s a long wait ahead before we know how any of this pans out. Cyberpunk 2077 is still years out from release.

[Source: GamingBolt]