Bungie and Blizzard Publishing Destiny Grimoire Anthology Series

It can be pretty tough to track down, take in, and do something productive with all the Destiny lore floating out there in the wilderness. Luckily for all the Destiny diehards in the fanbase, Bungie and Blizzard are teaming up to make the series’ lore much more manageable, for a price. The two companies are working together to publish a series of Destiny Grimoire Anthology books, and the first one is now available for preorder.

The Destiny anthology series is meant to be a complete compendium of lore, intended to expand fans’ understanding of what’s going on in the world of Destiny and what it means to be a Guardian. Each book will have a specific focus on one aspect of the world, and when the set is finished, Bungie and Blizzard expect to “confirm and challenge” how people have interpreted the greater story up until now.

Here are some official details on the first volume, which drops in Fall 2018 and costs $24.99:

In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment

Sold and distributed by PGW Ingram

ISBN: 978-1-945683-44-2

Hardcover: 128 Pages

Language: English

Product Dimensions: 7.75” x 10”

Book includes code for exclusive in-game Destiny 2 emblem “Codex Doctrinae” (available when book ships Fall 2018)

Of course it comes with a DLC code for Destiny 2.

[Source: Bungie Store]