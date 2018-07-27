EA’s Battlefield V Could Support Cross-Platform Play

While FIFA could support cross-platform play in the future, it looks like EA is also considering cross-platform support for a host of other games. In particular, it is considering those in its catalog with large install numbers. Yes, it seems EA and, by extension, DICE are considering cross-platform support for Battlefield V and other games.

Thanks to the success of Fortnite, the company’s Vice President of Investor Relations, Chris Evenden, said that he hopes in between three and five years that a “great portion of game experiences will exist in the cloud.” EA acquired GameFly’s cloud gaming technology back in May 2018, so Evenden mentioning the cloud as a way for EA to “[look] at the success of Fortnite‘s cross-platform playability for games such as Battlefield V” makes sense, as a GamesIndustry.Biz post points out.

When specifically talking about the possibility of cross-platform support during the company’s financial conference call, Evenden said:

We’re looking at key franchises in terms of how we can deliver cross-platform play in a similar way that Fortnite has, especially some of our titles that have a broad and diverse player base. The ability to bring PC to mobile or mobile to console can bring family and friends together, and we think that’s an important part of our future development profile. Expect more from us on that front in the future.

Unfortunately, none of it will matter if Sony’s blocking cross-platform play because of money. With October a little over two months away, we’ll have to wait and see post-launch what EA and DICE’s plans are for Battlefield V. We recently found out that the game would have “a long-term service plan in play for the delivery of ongoing content and ongoing modes of play,” but neither party has explicitly outlined these plans yet.

Battlefield V will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.

[Source: GamesIndustry.Biz]