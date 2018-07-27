Bungie Co-Founder’s New Game Teased by EA

A few weeks ago, EA announced its acquirement of the mobile game studio, Industrial Toys. How much money was exchanged remains unknown. However, the purchase is considered a massive win for the publisher, since Alex Seropian–Bungie co-founder and Halo co-creator, founded Industrial Toys.

EA’s promise that the studio would be responsible for “bringing new game concepts to life” remains but a vague tease. Yet, more has recently surfaced about the project. During an earnings call, EA’s chief financial officer, Blake Jorgensen offered additional details, describing the games as “innovative.” In addition, he claims it should be ready for market within the “next couple of years.”

Jorgensen adds the following: “I won’t yet tell you what they’re working on but you will see something in the next couple of years coming out of that studio that we think is pretty innovative in the mobile space. So we’re very excited.” Apparently, this excitement has been prevalent since before the acquisition. According to Jorgensen, EA’s interest hails from the impression Industrial Toys left on the publisher, especially with regards to the standard of ideas from Seropian and his team.

Industrial Toys’ first game, prior to the EA purchase, was Midnight Star, a sci-fi shooter for mobile devices. The game follows 2nd Lt. Charles Campbell as he and his crew traverse deep space, battling alien after a war. In 2016, Industrial Toys launched a sequel, Midnight Star: Renegade, which takes place right after the events of the first title.

Of late, EA and the smaller developers it supports has garnered plenty of attention. During E3, the publisher announced a new indie game from Berlin developer, Jo-Mei. On stage, JoMei’s Sea of Solitude roused excitement. Soon thereafter, A Way Out director, Josef Fares praised EA’s commitment to indies. While Industrial Toys isn’t technically in the same boat as EA Originals, EA’s recent success with smaller teams spells good tidings for Seropian’s studio.

[Source: GameSpot]