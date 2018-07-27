NBA Live 19 Will Let You Create Female Players for the First Time Ever

NBA Live 19 will be making franchise history by allowing players to create female players. EA Sports promises that players will have the same experiences in the game’s single-player campaign, “The One” and can “access all the same skills, progression, and gear as their male counterparts.” And when you step on the court, anyone can team up or square up against each other regardless of gender.

Just as we’ve seen before, but now including women, players will have the option to scan their face into the game using the NBA Live Companion app for iOs and Android. Icon abilities will be modeled after the top WNBA players of all-time, including Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks who will be serving as one of the player captains in the WNBA All-Star game this Saturday. And she’s no stranger to the event as this will be her 5th time playing in the All-Star game. So it’s great to have her as one of the faces for this initiative. Check out the announcement trailer for this feature, in which Parker herself discusses what street ball means for her/the sport, the importance of inclusion, and her athletic influences featuring gameplay footage:

This is a great follow-up to last year’s inclusion of the WNBA for the first time. Overall, it marks an important step for the series. These customization options are all about letting gamers see themselves in the game and now that’s possible for everyone.

[Source: Polygon]