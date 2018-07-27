EA Might Make A Free-To-Play Battle Royale Game

Everyone wants a piece of the battle royale action. Fortnite‘s free-to-play model has resulted in some serious dividends: $1 billion comes from in-game purchases alone and the average player is spending $84 on the game. Fortnite isn’t the only battle royale game that’s finding success of course. In fact, a Statistica report based on figures provided by SuperData Research recently claimed that battle royale games are expected to rake in $20 billion in revenue next year. The hype is real and it’s tempting. Many of us expected battle royale to be a major focal point of E3 2018, it wasn’t quite that big but there were still a few mentions especially of games with a battle royale mode. Among those announcements was the fact that EA’s upcoming big franchise shooter, Battlefield V, featuring a battle royale mode it begs the question: will they publish a standalone battle royale game themselves?

During an investor call [yesterday], EA CFO Blake Jorgensen was asked directly if Battlefield V‘s battle royale mode could see a separate, standalone release as a free-to-play game. It probably won’t, Jorgensen said, according to GI.biz. However, he said EA could make its own free-to-play, standalone battle royale game further down the track.

At the same time, when asked if EA would make a game like Fortnite he said “we’re interested in experimenting with a free-to-play standalone game that might be in a shooter genre or another genre.” This also opens the possibility that EA will either put a spin on the existing genre or try to use the free-to-play model to find success in a different type of game. Time will tell what EA ends up doing but they might want to do this sooner rather than later as new battle royale games are constantly emerging.

[Source: Gamespot]