New Shadow of the Tomb Raider ‘Treacherous Traversal’ Trailer Showcases Platforming Mechanics

The official Tomb Raider YouTube account has dropped another new Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer. This follows a previous video that introduced the game’s new hub area, as well as news from Eidos Montreal that the game has officially gone gold. This new trailer is called Treacherous Traversal, and is a brief montage that shows the little changes and additions to one of the best parts of the new Tomb Raider series, the platforming mechanics.

As usual, we see Lara Croft jumping around, latching onto cliff sides and marked, climbable territory just like Nathan Drake, and arguably with more finesse and ease. We also see her use tools, such as her signature pickaxes and grappling ability, which was introduced previously in Rise of the Tomb Raider. We also get a good look at some of her new abilities, such as rappelling, and the ability to use her rope to run across certain walls. We also get a good look at some swinging sections, including Lara using a gnarly-looking vine to vault across a smaller gap. While it seems odd to change developers in the middle of a trilogy, there’s no denying how much work Eidos Montreal has put into expanding Lara’s skill set.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider drops on September 14, but customers who purchase the Croft Edition can get early access starting on September 12.

[Source: Tomb Raider YouTube channel]