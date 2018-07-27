New The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Screens and Gameplay Footage

As a PlayStation-centered site, you’d think we would’ve covered The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, especially considering we’ve covered the franchise in the past both at E3 2015 and E3 2016. We’ve even covered the franchise’s most recent entry – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, which launched exclusively for PlayStation 4 on September 28, 2017 in Japan only – toward the end of 2016. We’re back with more coverage of the series, this time taking a look at the upcoming entry, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV.

It should be noted that since the game is currently headed to Japan, all of these screenshots have likely been seen by Japanese audiences already. So this all could be considered spoiler territory for those who either a.) haven’t played a The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel game yet or b.) haven’t seen The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV. With that in mind, tread through this post lightly, as you’re entering the spoiler zone. You’ve been warned.

In addition to the screenshots, though, Siliconera has published a new video that shows off The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV‘s gameplay. Again, another spoiler warning here, as this footage has likely been unseen by Western audiences yet. You can check out the five-minute gameplay footage, which features some story content and exploration – all in, Japanese of course.

Check out the batch of screens that have been released over the month.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will land in Japan on September 27, 2018, exclusive for the PlayStation 4. No Western release date has been confirmed at this time.

[Source: DualShockers]