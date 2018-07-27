Omega Fighter Blasts Its Way on PS4 via Arcade Archives

Omega Fighter joins the ranks in Arcade Archives, a downloadable series by Hamster Corporation available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. For those unfamiliar, Arcade Archives is a series that aims to faithfully reproduce classic arcade games, allowing them to be enjoyed in the modern era. While the goal is to keep things authentic, these games have had some upgrades. For instance, “players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores.” This provides players with options, so if you’re set on keeping things as old school as possible, you could always ignore these features. Now Omega Fighter gets another life on PS4/Switch, and it’s downloadable right now.

Originally released by UPL in 1989, Omega Fighter is a shoot-em-up that uses two kinds of shots and a range of items to fend off the enemies invading Earth and, hopefully, destroy their mothership. Players will rack up points the more enemies are destroyed. As an added bonus, this version includes Omega Fighter Special Mode and Omega Fighter Special. You can purchase this title for $7.99 and play with 1-2 players.