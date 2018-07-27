Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session Marches to the PS4 in November

Adorable, cult classic, arcade rhythm action will arrive on November 2, 2018 with Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session. While plenty of players have experienced the game before, this is the first it’s officially being released November 2nd, 2018 in the United States and Europe on PS4. 18 years ago Taiko no Tatsujin drummed up plenty of love when it first showed up in Japanese arcades and that fandom has only increased over the years.

The development team is particularly excited about a new feature that allows players to battle online using “ghost data” collected from players all over the world. The fact that it’s ghost data rather than online matches is an interesting way to sidestep potential connectivity and match making issues. “Players will also have the chance to unlock costumes, sound effects, and greetings for the Taiko no Tatsujin mascot, Don-chan, and can play Guest Session with popular characters such as Hatsune Miku and Hello Kitty.”

The game will feature iconic songs from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Disney favorites including Frozen and Zootopia, and tracks from Kemono Friends, Osomatsu San, Hatsune Miku, and even Touhou Project. As well as some of the teams “personal favorite songs from the Tekken series, Tales of Berseria, Ridge Racer, and IdolM@ster!” Lastly there will be “some popular anime songs from Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Attack on Titan.” In short, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about but many gamers are still crossing their fingers for a signature drum controller to go with it. We can hope!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]