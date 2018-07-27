Vampyr’s Summer Content Update Introducing New Game Modes

Today, development studio Dontnod Entertainment has officially confirmed that they will be releasing a brand new content update for their game, Vampyr, which is expected to land late this summer. The Vampyr summer content update is apparently going to introduce two fresh game modes for players. These two modes are as follows:

Story mode

Hard mode

To put it as simply as possibly, the Story mode goes easy on the combat elements, giving players a chance to dive into a narrative experience. Whereas, the Hard mode amps up the combat factor in the game – you get less XP from kills, and you have to rely on the citizens to increase power.

Here’s a bit more info straight from the Dontnod: “As well as bringing a host of optimization tweaks, the upcoming update will introduce a ‘Story’ mode that de-emphasizes combat and a cranked-up, more challenging Hard mode. The Story mode places a greater focus on narrative, allowing players to experience Dr. Reid’s journey with less challenging combat. On the other end of the scale, Hard mode makes combat much more difficult. Players will receive less experience from killing enemies too, forcing them to rely even more on embracing citizens to grow in power.”

Now, according to the people at Dontnod Entertainment both of these new modes were incorporated into the vampire themed game in order to enhance replayability. The game hit the market in June 2018. These guys are known for sticking by their own development style. For example, they commented a few months back on how much they think decision making is important for Vampyr, which is why the opted to include only one save slot.

To learn more about the game itself, you can check out our Vampyr (PS4) review. Meanwhile, if there are any PC gamers among you, there is a 25% discount on Steam before the update hits.

