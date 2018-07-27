Yakuza 3 PS4 Demo Now Available in Asia

The Yakuza 3 PS4 re-release is right around the corner in Asia which means, inevitably, a demo has been made available just a few weeks before release.

The PlayStation Stores in the following regions currently have the Yakuza 3 PS4 demo free to download right now: Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. Weirdly, Japan is currently not showing the demo on its region store.

So, if you have an account in that region, or a particularly tricksy VPN, you should be able to get your hands on a sample of Kiryu-san’s third adventure, originally released on PS3, before the game (probably) heads to the West at some point in the near future.

For now, we’ll have to make do with the imminent Yakuza Kiwami 2, the full remaster of the PS2 sequel to the original Yakuza. It even features an exclusive side story starring Goro Majima, dubbed ‘The Truth of Majima Goro’.

The good news doesn’t stop coming for those in Asia, though. The Yakuza 3 PS4 re-release will be on sale from August 9. Whether that means a potential Western release of the Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 ports will be moved up is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that all things Yakuza have certainly been stepping up a notch since the success of Yakuza 0.

[Source: Gematsu]