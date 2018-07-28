Patch Notes for No Man’s Sky NEXT Update 1.51 and Incoming Update 1.52 Released

As recently promised, Hello Games has released No Man’s Sky NEXT update 1.51 across all platforms, the patch notes for which are now available for your perusal. The update fixes various crashes and a plethora of other issues reported by players. Check out the full patch notes below:

Fixed an issue where players who saved after partially repairing some items of technology would be unable to load that savegame. Please note that if the game has not been resaved, then progress has not been lost and will be recovered.

Fixed a crash caused by memory corruption

Fixed a crash in the animation system

Fixed a crash when saving on a freighter

Fixed a crash when fleet expeditions end without their capital ship present

Fixed a number of memory leaks

Fixed an issue where warping in multiplayer could cause players to spawn on a planet rather than in space

Fixed an issue where freighter bases would be in the wrong position

Fixed an issue where the build menu could crash if there was nothing available to build

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to warp during the antimatter stage of the tutorial

Fixed an issue where the mission destination would be incorrectly reported as in another system at the Hermetic Seal phase of the tutorial

Fixed an issue where upgrade modules installed in the main Exosuit inventory would not be saved correctly.

Fixed an issue where portable refiners placed near each other would share inventories

Fixed an issue where the cockpit of some ships would continually open and close

Fixed an issue where new controls were missing from the controls page

Fixed a crash in creature routines

Fixed a crash when multiple players put ammunition into a refiner

Fix for occasional crash when receiving mission rewards

Fix for crash when adjusting anisotropic filtering settings in the graphics options menu

Fix for potential crash in geometry streaming

Improvements to texture caching for AMD GPUs

Fixed an issue where some players still had physical nanites in their inventory that could not be spent at vendors

Granted players nanites when they dismantle their Obsolete Technology – spend nanites on new upgrades in Space Stations

Added a tutorial mission to guide players through the restoration of their old base

Fixed an issue where players were unable to build Frigate Terminals in Creative Mode

Fixed an issue where S-Class ships changed appearance

Fixed an issue where players were unable to build the Base Cache on their freighter to retrieve compensation for the loss of their freighter base

Fixed an issue where some Exosuit technology was not converted to Obsolete Technology. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.

Improved the mapping of old substances to new substances during the save upgrade. Please note this does not apply retroactively to save games that have already been upgraded.

In addition to the above, Hello Games has released patch notes for update 1.52, which is currently available on PC. The fixes listed below will be hitting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One soon.

Fixed an issue that will restore more savegames for players who saved with partially repaired tech.

Fixed an issue where players who had partially repaired a piece of broken technology would have an incorrect item in the repair interaction

Fixed an issue where players in underwater bases played the wrong animations

Fixed an issue where freighters incorrectly reported they did not have enough fuel to warp

Fixed a crash in the base-building system

Improved garbage collection and reduced memory footprint of physics

Prevented occasional crash in animation

Reduce memory footprint of planetary textures from space

