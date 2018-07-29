Devil May Cry 5 Director Hideaki Itsuno Hopes Players Will Like Nico

In a a recent interview with Dengeki Online, Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno said that the developers created Nico’s character with the aim of making her likeable. According to a translation via ResetEra user Sesha, Itsuno was asked to highlight something about Nico, to which he said:

Nico… well, what do you think? Nico is a character that was brought in to create Nero’s Devil Breaker arm. With her we aimed for a character that everyone would come to like. Despite that there are highly individual opinions about her. But I think when you play the game, you will definitely end up loving her.

Itsuno also hinted that Nico will have her own individual story.

When asked about the mysterious third playable character, Itsuno refrained from revealing much but did say that he’s “definitely an important character” and there’s a reason he wasn’t shown with any weapons. However, it’s all supposed to make sense when we play the full game.

Speaking about the character upgrade system, Itsuno said it’ll be similar to the one in past games but will be tweaked for Devil May Cry 5.

Elsewhere, the director said that response to the game’s reveal has been positive in both Japanese and international markets.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s expected to launch in Q1 2019.

[Source: Dengeki Online via ResetEra]