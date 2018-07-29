PSA: PlayStation Network Briefly Undergoing Maintenance This Week

Although PlayStation Network is back up after a brief period of downtime yesterday, it’ll be down again globally for 30 minutes on Wednesday, August 1. Sony has announced that the network will be undergoing maintenance between 12:00 am and 12:30 am EST. To find out what time the maintenance will take place in your region, check out the scheduled maintenance reminder message on the official PSN service status page.

All PlayStation platforms including web and mobile will be affected. New users can’t sign up for an account during this period but existing users can still sign in, play offline games, and “use most applications” although Sony doesn’t specify which ones.

The company has recommended that players activate their PlayStation 4 as their primary console so that they’re able to play “most games” and use third party services during maintenance. If you’re not sure how to do this, follow the instructions below:

Sign in to your PlayStation Network profile and select [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Activate as Your Primary PS4] > [Activate]. You only need to do this once.

“We strive to ensure that PlayStation Network services are available at all times, but occasionally we must take PlayStation Network offline to perform essential maintenance and implement feature enhancements,” writes Sony.