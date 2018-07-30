Flipping Death Release Date Might Be August 7, 2018

Back in April 2018, we wrote a story saying that Zoink Games’ upcoming puzzle-platformer, Flipping Death, would release sometime in August 2018. That was almost three months ago. While Zoink Games hasn’t said anything, it seems the PlayStation Store has apparently revealed the Flipping Death release date. The PlayStation Store says it will arrive on August 7, 2018. See, Sony? This is why we can’t have nice things.

If you browse the PlayStation Store for Zoink Games’ puzzle-platformer, you’ll see that the release date for the game. The product description reads, “This full game is expected to be available in 8 days on 8/7/2018.” In addition to the alleged release date, active PlayStation Plus members will get a 20% discount for preordering, dropping the price from $19.99 USD to $15.99 USD.

Take a look at the list of what Flipping Death has to offer:

Flipping Death key features: Unique mix of adventure and platforming set in a twisted, rich and colorful world

Flip the entire world with the press of a single button

Possess the living and use them to solve puzzles

Innovative physics combined with an immersive story told over several different chapters

Spiritual successor to Zoink’s previous smash hit game Stick It To The Man

Flipping Death will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 7, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Store]