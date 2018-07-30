Bandai Namco Announces Digimon Survive Western Release

Though the first time we saw Digimon Survive was brief, Bandai Namco has finally dropped an official Digimon Survive trailer announcing that the game will make its way over to the United States and Europe sometime in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The announcement trailer, which can be viewed below, says “This is a story of them trying to get out of a bizarre dimension. This is a story of survival.” The game is labeled as a “survival simulation RPG.”

According to a press release sent out by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Digimon Survive follows “a group of teenagers led by Takuma Momozuka [who all] get lost on a school camping trip and find themselves transported to a strange world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through a 3D world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending.”

It seems this latest Digimon game is a standalone and does not tie-in with past titles. “Digimon Survive is a fresh new game with a unique timeline that does not correlate with other Digimon series, allowing the player to discover and learn about the Digimon world together with the characters,” the press release reads. This seems to suggest that you don’t have to have played previous installments.

The last Digimon game, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, released on January 19, 2018. We reviewed it and gave it an 8/10, an excellent score for a game that, unfortunately, requires “familiarity with the past game” or it’ll “[alienate] potential players in a way that seems unproductive.” Digimon Survive, however, is its own self-contained story.

Digimon Survive is set to arrive sometime in 2019 in the United States and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In Japan, it will appear on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019.

While we’re all waiting for more information to come out, check out five minutes of Digimon Survive gameplay footage.