Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Trailer Just Landed

The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta is just around the corner. In fact, the diligent folks over at Activision and Treyarch have just reminded us with a new trailer that the first of the two multiplayer beta weekends will kick off on Friday, August 3, 2018, and the initial beta will be for PlayStation 4 fans.

According to Treyarch, this beta offers 10 playable Specialists, 6 maps, 6 game modes, and marks the debut of new weapons, equipment and scorestreaks. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s a bit more information about the beta:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to experience the Beta during the second weekend, which will take place from 10am PT Friday, August 10 until 10am PT on Monday, August 13. To gain access to the console Beta, you will need a Private Beta key that will be provided when pre-ordering the game from select retailers. Players that pre-order digitally through the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store will automatically be registered to participate in the Beta.

Back in May 2018, we had the opportunity to dive into some proper Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer adventures. The game exceeded our expectations. We invite you to check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer hands-on preview. We are also extremely keen to see how the public will react when they start jumping into those endless shootouts and exciting Call of Duty matches.

Activision has promised to include detailed information on the company’s official Blog next week. Until then, there are details regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta dates and content.

Be on the lookout for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 when it hits stores this fall on October 12, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Anyone excited about this one? Will you be trying out the multiplayer beta? Let us know in the comments below.