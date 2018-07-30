Dragon Ball Xenoverse Series Sales Surpass 10 Million Worldwide

Dragon Ball has provided a steady profit for Bandai Namco over the years. Recent releases, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, have done tremendously well. The game sold well over 2 million copies in early 2018. Bandai Namco has officially confirmed that the total global shipments and digital sales of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse series have actually surpassed 10 million units. The Dragon Ball Xenoverse sales figures prove just how many people are still into the franchise and playing these games across consoles.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse was developed and released for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC back in February 2015. The sequel, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of November 2017, the series had sold 8 million copies.

Following its launch, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has seen an assortment of improvements and updates, with various content also added along the way. The publisher promises that even more content is on the way.

We enjoyed the game for its “fresh time-traveling twist for classic DBZ battles” and “vibrant cel-shading.” In addition, it must be said that its exciting offline matches with the AI may make it a more enjoyable fighting game than titles like Street Fighter V. Read our review of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to find out more.

[Source: Gematsu and Bandai Namco]