Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Tickets Available on General Release

Square Enix has announced that we are now in the “last chance” phase to get tickets for 2019’s Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival event. Following a successful presale, the remaining tickets are now available to the general public, regardless of your status or lack thereof as an active Final Fantasy XIV player.

The 2019 Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival will be taking place from February 2nd to 3rd at La Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris, France. Tickets are on sale starting at 11:30 am BST today, and they will be capped to four per person. Each ticket costs €124.99 (roughly $145-150). Not only do tickets grant access to the event, but buyers will also get a goody bag, with contents to be announced, and two in-game items for Final Fantasy XIV. One of the items is the SDS Fenrir mount and another unrevealed mount.

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival is actually a three-pronged event this year, and the Paris iteration is the second of a planned series of three. The first event is being held in Las Vegas in November 2018, and an event in Japan in March 2019 follow the Paris event. The events will include announcements, panels, in-game activities, merch, and of course plenty of event activities as well.

Final Fantasy XIV is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC.