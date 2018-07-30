GTA Online Adds Red Dead Redemption 2 Weapon

Rockstar Games knows how to put out the hits and, apparently, combine them as well. In anticipation of Red Dead Redemption 2, which many fans and critics are guessing will be a game of the year contender, GTA Online is adding a new weapon taken from the upcoming game.

Data miners have recently discovered that a treasure hunt for the Stone Hatchet exists. This melee weapon stands out among the other modern weapons appearing in GTA Online, but is not without its rewards. Getting 25 kills with it will unlock the weapon for Red Dead Redemption 2 players once the game comes out later in 2018. All of this information was discovered by YouTuber Chilliad Myster Guru, who detailed everything in a full walkthrough:

This information came to light shortly after GTA Online‘s most recent “After Hours” update. Fans are wondering if this recent weapon addition is leading up to a new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While you wait for that release, you can enjoy GTA Online for free, without a PS Plus subscription, for a limited time. Fans have until August 6th to take advantage of it, so be sure to read our post detailing the offer. Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto are two must-play franchises, so you don’t want to miss out.

[Source: Games Radar]