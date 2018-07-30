Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Companion Tome Features In-Game Resources

The initial listing for Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s strategy guide, now dubbed Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Official Collector’s Companion Tome, has been updated on Amazon. New details that have come to light include the price, release date, updated information about in-game resources, and the addition of “custom sticky notes.”

Prima Games, the publishing house behind strategy guides for God of War (2018), Far Cry 5, and The Elder Scrolls Online, will publish Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Official Collector’s Companion Tome, priced at $35.99. The guide launches on September 12, 2018, a couple of days ahead of the game’s release, and is presently available for preorder.

According to Amazon’s listing, the companion features:

Compelling Interviews and Look Behind the Scenes: Hear from the talented minds behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider ! Includes original, hand-drawn sketches from the Puzzle Designer!

Hear from the talented minds behind ! Includes original, hand-drawn sketches from the Puzzle Designer! Stunning Fan Art Section: Features pieces from dedicated and talented Tomb Raider fans!

Features pieces from dedicated and talented Tomb Raider fans! Exclusive Foreword: Written by Gameplay Director, Daniel Drapeau.

Written by Gameplay Director, Daniel Drapeau. Orange Shadow Band Resource Pack: With the in-game resources included in this pack, totaling four gold and eight jade, you can obtain your choice of either ammunition or healing items, aiding Lara throughout your journey!

With the in-game resources included in this pack, totaling four gold and eight jade, you can obtain your choice of either ammunition or healing items, aiding Lara throughout your journey! Custom Sticky Notes: 30 sticky notes, featuring an iconic image from the game, available only in this Collector’s Companion Tome!

30 sticky notes, featuring an iconic image from the game, available only in this Collector’s Companion Tome! Premium Hardcover Book: The gorgeous, exclusive design is a must have for any fan, and features the signatures of the entire development team!

The gorgeous, exclusive design is a must have for any fan, and features the signatures of the entire development team! Comprehensive Walkthrough: We lead the way from start to finish—experience everything!

We lead the way from start to finish—experience everything! Detailed Maps: Our exclusive, custom maps reveal key locations, crucial items, and hidden secrets—never lose your way!

Our exclusive, custom maps reveal key locations, crucial items, and hidden secrets—never lose your way! Digital Bonus: Unlock your digital version of this guide with the free code card included inside. Access your digital guide anytime, anywhere, on any web-enabled device.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider itself, which has recently gone gold, marks the end of Lara Croft’s journey. Whether this means another reboot will arrive in a few years or if more stories featuring this iteration of Lara are on the horizon remains to be seen.

The next chapter in the Tomb Raider’s adventures hits the PC, PS4, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.

[Source via Twinfinite]