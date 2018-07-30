Sideshow and Hot Toys Unveil Spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man Figure

Sideshow and Hot Toys are world-renowned for delivering high quality products, when it comes to figures. For years, they’ve impressed with items based on DC, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. A new member has now been added to the Sideshow and Hot Toys family of collectibles: Spider-Man from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The figure is of Spider-Man in his “advanced suit” with the white spider on the front. It’s a sixth-scale model that stands roughly 30 cm tall, features 30 points of articulation, and comes with a bevy of accessories.

The images shown above and featured in the gallery below are all prototypes, according to Sideshow’s product page. As such, the final Spider-Man product is subject to change by the time the figure ships to consumers. Also featured on the product listing are the package’s contents, which include the following accessories:

Three (3) pairs of different expression shooters

Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect

One (1) Spider-Drone

One (1) Spidey Plush

Two (2) trip mines

Two (2) web bombs

Two (2) Spidey signals

One (1) Vulture jammer

One (1) smart phone

One (1) spider sense

One (1) piece of web sticker

A specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate and a character backdrop

Specific details about the figure itself are as follows:

An authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Approximately 30 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of web-shooting hands

– Three (3) pieces of gesture hands

– One (1) left hand for cobweb swinging

– One (1) left hand for holding web bomb

– One (1) right hand for holding accessories

This Spider-Man figure won’t begin shipping until next fall, between September 2019 and November 2019; however, preorders are live now. For those interested in purchasing the highly detailed model of the webslinger, the year-long wait may be beneficial, especially considering the price. The Sideshow figure costs $251. Given the beautiful sculpt and all that comes with it, the amount is certainly warranted.

Folks interested in other PlayStation-related collectibles may want to check out the recently revealed God of War figures. NECA will release a Kratos and Atreus two-pack in November 2018. Meanwhile, Mondo plans to launch a Kratos figure on an unspecified date, with preorders opening later in 2018.

While the wait for these items persists, Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch soon. The game’s just gone gold and hits the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.

[Source via DualShockers]