Sideshow and Hot Toys Unveil Spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man Figure
Sideshow and Hot Toys are world-renowned for delivering high quality products, when it comes to figures. For years, they’ve impressed with items based on DC, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. A new member has now been added to the Sideshow and Hot Toys family of collectibles: Spider-Man from Marvel’s Spider-Man.
The figure is of Spider-Man in his “advanced suit” with the white spider on the front. It’s a sixth-scale model that stands roughly 30 cm tall, features 30 points of articulation, and comes with a bevy of accessories.
The images shown above and featured in the gallery below are all prototypes, according to Sideshow’s product page. As such, the final Spider-Man product is subject to change by the time the figure ships to consumers. Also featured on the product listing are the package’s contents, which include the following accessories:
- Three (3) pairs of different expression shooters
- Five (5) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters
- One (1) open spider web effect
- One (1) Spider-Drone
- One (1) Spidey Plush
- Two (2) trip mines
- Two (2) web bombs
- Two (2) Spidey signals
- One (1) Vulture jammer
- One (1) smart phone
- One (1) spider sense
- One (1) piece of web sticker
- A specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate and a character backdrop
Specific details about the figure itself are as follows:
- An authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man game
- A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations
- Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:
– One (1) pair of fists
– One (1) pair of open hands
– One (1) pair of web-shooting hands
– Three (3) pieces of gesture hands
– One (1) left hand for cobweb swinging
– One (1) left hand for holding web bomb
– One (1) right hand for holding accessories
This Spider-Man figure won’t begin shipping until next fall, between September 2019 and November 2019; however, preorders are live now. For those interested in purchasing the highly detailed model of the webslinger, the year-long wait may be beneficial, especially considering the price. The Sideshow figure costs $251. Given the beautiful sculpt and all that comes with it, the amount is certainly warranted.
Folks interested in other PlayStation-related collectibles may want to check out the recently revealed God of War figures. NECA will release a Kratos and Atreus two-pack in November 2018. Meanwhile, Mondo plans to launch a Kratos figure on an unspecified date, with preorders opening later in 2018.
While the wait for these items persists, Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch soon. The game’s just gone gold and hits the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.
[Source via DualShockers]