Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection Includes the Base Game and All Expansions Through Forsaken

When Forsaken was announced and players realized they would need to own not only the Destiny 2 base game, but the first two expansions as well, they quickly wondered if a complete bundle would be coming. Bungie assured fans that bundles would be revealed closer to the September 4th release date, and they did not disappoint. The Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection includes the full Destiny 2 experience through the Forsaken expansion. This means you can get the Destiny 2 base game, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken all together for $59.99.

In addition to the Legendary Collection, a Complete Collection will include the Annual Pass for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The Annual Pass includes three additional content drops through Summer 2019 (Black Armory is coming in Winter 2018, Joker’s Wild in Spring 2019, and Penumbra in Summer 2019). If you’re worried about starting off a little bit behind, both collections will include a character boost that allows one character to jump right into Forsaken when it releases.

Check out the Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection trailer below.

If you have yet to jump on the Destiny 2 train, now might be the perfect time to do so. Forsaken is set to change the way the Bungie tells stories and the Annual Pass will change the way they deliver content after Forsaken’s release. Whether picking up the Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection or Complete Collection, you’ll have plenty to play through as you join a huge community of dedicated and passionate guardians. Want to try out Destiny 2 before Forsaken’s launch? You can pick up the base game for only $6 on Amazon right now.

You can preorder the Legendary Collection on Amazon. It is also available on the PlayStation Store.

Destiny 2: Forsaken releases on September 4, 2018.