New Destiny 2 Merchandise Coming from Numskull Designs

Heads up, Destiny 2 fans. Numskull Designs has teamed up with Bungie to create a brand-new line of official Destiny 2 merchandise. The line is set to be released in tandem with the upcoming Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion. Both will appear on September 4, 2018.

The centerpiece of the new line will be the Ghost Shell keychains. There six in all.

This series of Ghost Shell keychains will delight even the most casual Destiny player, as they represent six fan favorite Ghost models—the Generalist Shell Ghost, Cayde-6 Ghost, Kill Tracker Ghost, Lambda Ghost, Last City Ghost, and Hunter Ghost—in a collectible product range that make perfect companions for your keychains, or as replica miniatures to display on your desk.

Numskull has also updated its existing Destiny 2 lineup. A set of candles based on the Engram in-game items will give you a touch of Destiny in your own home. The set includes four colored candles. They are based on the Encrypted, Decoherent, Legendary, and Exotic Engrams.

If you would rather wear your Destiny 2 merch, Numskull also has you covered. Fan-favorite Cayde-6 will feature on new clothing items. There will be three distinct designs based on the Hunter Vangaurd. In addition, the line includes two Cayde-6 snapbacks.

You can view and preorder the new merchandise on Numskull’s website. In addition to these newly-announced items, Numskull already has a lineup of merchandise that includes sweaters, mugs, wallets.

The new Destiny 2 items will be released on September 4, 2018. That’s the same day that Destiny 2: Foresaken, which recently received a new trailer, launches on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.