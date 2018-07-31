Donut County Will Suck Players in With Story-Based Physics This August

It has been a while since we’ve heard from Donut County, but this quirky indie finally has a release date. Published by Annapurna Interactive and developed solely by Ben Esposito, this over five year process is finally coming to a close with the game releasing August 28, 2018 on the PlayStation 4.

Here is what people can expect from Donut County:

Play as a raccoon named BK, a new hire at a startup that uses remote-controlled holes to steal people’s trash—along with everything else. When BK falls into a hole himself, he must answer to his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are now stuck 999 feet below their homes.

Donut County‘s gameplay largely involves physics-based puzzle solving. You essentially play as the hole and the more you suck up the larger you become. In that sense, Katamari Damacy fans should feel right at home. At the same time, instead of wanting to make something bigger, your goal is to get rid of everything and create this massive void.

Personally, I love the charming softly shaded art style and think the gameplay mechanic will lead to some lighthearted fun and novelty. For more on how the game actually plays be sure to read our hands-On Demo review from PSX 2017.

Will you be getting sucked into Donut County when it releases on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Apple iOS on August 28, 2018? Or is it not your style? Tell us in the comments.