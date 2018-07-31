PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of July 31, 2018 Brings Double Discounts

Tuesday is here again, which means that even more PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games are getting deals on the PlayStation Store. This week features a big Double Discounts Sale for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If it’s 30% off for non-subscribers, you can get 60% off for being a member. Here are the games available through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Double Discounts

PS4 Games 101 Ways to Die $6.99 ($3.99)

AER – Memories of Old $10.49 ($5.99)

Along Together $14.99 ($9.99)

Anomaly 2 $8.99 ($2.99)

Arizona Sunshine $27.99 ($15.99)

Aven Colony $23.99 ($17.99)

Battlefield 1 Revolution Bundle $37.79 ($14.99) + Titanfall 2 Bundle $50.39 ($19.99) Anniversary Bundle $69.99 ($39.99)

Bedlam: The Game $6.99 ($3.99)

Beholder Complete Edition $10.49 ($5.99)

Big Buck Hunter Arcade $12.99 ($5.99)

Black the Fall $11.24 ($7.49)

$11.24 ($7.49) Blackwood Crossing $11.99 ($7.99)

Blasters of the Universe $11.24 ($7.49)

Bleed $7.79 ($2.59)

Bleed 2 $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Bleed Complete Bundle $16.79 ($5.59)

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back $13.99 ($7.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered $29.99 ($19.99)

Chameleon $2.79 ($1.59)

Claire: Extended Cut $8.99 ($2.99)

Cluster Tumble $7.49 ($4.99)

Conan Exiles $39.99 ($29.99)

Cryptark $9.74 ($4.49)

Crypt of the NecroDancer $8.99 ($2.99)

Dead Alliance $25.99 ($11.99)

Deadcore $5.19 ($2.39)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded $12.99 ($5.99)

Detroit: Become Human $49.79 ($39.59) Deluxe Edition $60.19 ($46.69)

Devil May Cry HD Collection $25.49 ($20.99) + Devil May Cry 4 SE $38.24 ($31.49)

Digital Domain’s Monkey King $3.99 ($2.99)

DiRT 4 $38.39 ($16.79)

DiRT Rally $23.99 ($7.99) Plus PlayStation VR Bundle $29.99 ($9.99)

Disc Jam $11.24 ($7.49)

Disco Dodgeball – REMIX $10.49 ($5.99)

Discovery $8.39 ($4.79)

Dogos $8.39 ($4.79)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $23.99 ($17.99)

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $47.99 ($35.99)

Dragon Sinker $11.24 ($7.49)

DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles $7.99 ($5.99)

Earth Atlantis $13.49 ($11.99)

EARTHLOCK $24.89 ($19.79)

$24.89 ($19.79) EA SPORTS NHL 18 $25.99 ($11.99)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 $44.99 ($29.99) Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($39.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Eliosi’s Hunt $3.24 ($1.49)

Elite Dangerous $22.49 ($14.99) Commander Deluxe Edition $47.99 ($35.99)

Elminage Original $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle) $5.59 ($4.19)

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone $21.89 ($13.49)

$21.89 ($13.49) Euro Fishing: Castle Edition $17.49 ($9.99)

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition $17.49 ($9.99)

F1 2017 $38.39 ($16.79)

$38.39 ($16.79) Far Cry Primal $32.49 ($14.99) Digital Apex Edition $35.74 ($16.49)

$32.49 ($14.99) FIFA 18 $38.99 ($17.99)

$38.99 ($17.99) Floor Plan $4.79 ($3.59)

Football Nation VR Tournament 2018 $6.49 ($2.99)

Gorogoa $11.99 ($8.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) Gravel $34.99 ($19.99) Special Edition $48.99 ($27.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 $27.99 ($15.99)

$27.99 ($15.99) Has-Been Heroes $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $23.99 ($17.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) Hidden Dragon Legend $11.99 ($3.99)

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition $44.99 ($29.99)

HIVE: Altenum Wars $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) Homefront: The Revolution $12.99 ($5.99) Freedom Fighter Bundle $25.99 ($11.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Human Fall Flat $10.49 ($5.99)

$10.49 ($5.99) Hunting Simulator $25.99 ($11.99)

$25.99 ($11.99) ICEY $10.49 ($5.99)

INFERNIUM $18.74 ($12.49)

$18.74 ($12.49) Infinite Minigolf $10.49 ($5.99)

Ink $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) InnerSpace $13.99 ($7.99)

$13.99 ($7.99) Just Dance 2018 $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) JYDGE $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth $25.99 ($11.99)

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) Klaus $10.99 ($1.99)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season $12.74 ($8.49) Deluxe Edition $18.74 ($12.49)

Light Tracer $8.99 ($2.99)

Linelight $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) Lost Grimoires Bundle $16.79 ($9.59)

LOST SPHEAR $37.49 ($24.99)

$37.49 ($24.99) Magicka 2 $9.74 ($4.49) Special Edition $12.99 ($5.99)

$9.74 ($4.49) Marooners $7.49 ($4.99)

$7.49 ($4.99) Masquerada: Songs and Shadows $13.99 ($7.99)

Mervils: A VR Adventure $13.99 ($7.99)

Micro Machines World Series $19.19 ($8.39)

$19.19 ($8.39) Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame $44.99 ($29.99) Special Edition $52.49 ($34.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Monster Jam: Crush It! $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Monster Slayers $11.99 ($8.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) Mount and Blade: Warband $12.99 ($5.99)

Mulaka $17.99 ($15.99)

$17.99 ($15.99) NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition $17.99 ($5.99)

$17.99 ($5.99) Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition $44.99 ($29.99)

Neighborhorde $3.74 ($2.49)

Nightmares From the Deep Collection $25.19 ($14.39)

observer $22.49 ($14.99)

$22.49 ($14.99) Octahedron $11.04 ($9.09)

$11.04 ($9.09) OKAMI HD $16.99 ($13.99)

$16.99 ($13.99) ONRUSH $47.99 ($35.99) Digital Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($44.99)

$47.99 ($35.99) Overlord: Fellowship of Evil $15.03 ($6.57)

$15.03 ($6.57) Oxenfree $12.39 ($4.99) + Dynamic Theme $13.63 ($5.49) + Theme and Avatars $14.87 ($5.99)

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul $24.89 ($19.79)

$24.89 ($19.79) Party Golf $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) Pierhead Arcade $1.99 ($8.99)

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Pinstripe $12.74 ($10.49)

$12.74 ($10.49) Pure Farming 2018 $31.99 ($23.99) Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

$31.99 ($23.99) Raiden V: Director’s Cut $24.49 ($13.99)

$24.49 ($13.99) Rapala Fishing: Pro Series $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Ride 2 $35.99 ($11.99) Special Edition $47.99 ($15.99)

$35.99 ($11.99) Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder $10.49 ($5.99) Complete Bundle $13.99 ($7.99)

$10.49 ($5.99) Rogue Aces $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) RollerCoaster Legends $4.49 ($3.99)

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Saints Row IV Re-Elected $12.99 ($5.99) + Gat Out of Hell $19.49 ($8.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) School Girl/Zombie Hunter $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) SEGA Genesis Classics $26.99 ($23.99)

Serial Cleaner $9.74 ($4.49) + Soundtrack $12.99 ($5.99)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun $34.99 ($19.99)

Shoppe Keep $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) Silence $19.49 ($8.99)

$19.49 ($8.99) Skylar and Plux: Adventure on Clover Island $9.74 ($4.49)

Slain: Back from Hell $8.99 ($2.99)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut $11.38 ($5.77) Deluxe Edition $16.24 ($7.49)

$11.38 ($5.77) Sneaky Bears $10.49 ($5.99)

Song of the Deep $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Sparc $14.59 ($8.99)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew $27.99 ($15.99)

$27.99 ($15.99) Star Wars Battlefront II $38.99 ($17.99)

$38.99 ($17.99) Statik $13.99 ($7.99)

Submerged $11.699 ($3.99)

Sundered $14.99 ($9.99)

$14.99 ($9.99) Superbeat: XONiC $17.99 ($5.99)

$17.99 ($5.99) Surf World Series $11.99 ($8.99)

Swap Quest $5.99 ($1.99)

Tacoma $14.99 ($9.99)

$14.99 ($9.99) Tesla vs Lovecraft $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) The Adventure Pals $12.74 ($10.49)

$12.74 ($10.49) The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) The Bridge $5.99 ($1.99)

The Coma: Recut $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) The Escapists 2 $16.99 ($13.99)

The Gold Club 2 $25.99 ($11.99)

$25.99 ($11.99) The Invisible Hours $20.09 ($10.19)

$20.09 ($10.19) The Jackbox Party Pack $17.49 ($9.99)

$17.49 ($9.99) The King of Fighers XIV Special Anniversary $44.99 ($29.99)

The Magic Circle: Gold Edition $11.99 ($3.99)

The Sexy Brutale $13.99 ($7.99)

The Sims 4 $34.99 ($19.99) Deluxe Party Edition $41.99 ($23.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Typoman Deluxe Edition $10.39 ($4.79)

Unravel Two $17.59 ($14.99)

$17.59 ($14.99) Walden, a game $14.24 ($9.49)

$14.24 ($9.49) Watch Dogs 2 $40.19 ($19.79) Deluxe Edition $46.89 ($23.09) Gold Edition $66.99 ($32.99)

$40.19 ($19.79) Werewolves Within $14.99 ($9.99)

What Remains of Edith Finch $14.99 ($9.99)

Wizard of Legend $14.39 ($12.79)

$14.39 ($12.79) WRC 6 $32.49 ($14.99) + WRC 5 $38.99 ($17.99)

$32.49 ($14.99) WRC 5 esports Edition $22.74 ($10.49)

WRC Collection $76.99 ($43.99)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $50.99 ($41.99)

$50.99 ($41.99) Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles $13.99 ($7.99)

$13.99 ($7.99) Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) Zotrix $5.99 ($1.99) PS Vita Games Claire: Extended Cut $8.99 ($2.99)

Crypt of the NecroDancer $8.99 ($2.99)

Dragon Sinker $11.24 ($7.49)

Rogue Aces $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) Slain: Back from Hell $8.99 ($2.99)

The Bridge $5.99 ($1.99)

Warriors of the Lost Empire $4.19 ($2.39) PS3 Games F1 2014 $12.79 ($5.59)

F1 RACE STARS $12.79 ($5.59)

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $38.99 ($17.99)

Legacy Edition $38.99 ($17.99) GRID 2 $19.19 ($8.39) Reloaded $25.59 ($11.19)

$19.19 ($8.39) GRID Autosport $19.19 ($8.39)

$19.19 ($8.39) Mamorukun Curse! $3.49 ($1.99)

$3.49 ($1.99) Monster Jam Battlegrounds $6.29 ($2.49)

$6.29 ($2.49) Raiden IV: OverKill $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) The Bridge $5.99 ($1.99)

The UnderGarden $3.49 ($1.99) PS4 Add-Ons APB Reloaded 400 G1C $4.24 ($3.49) 800 G1C $8.49 ($6.99) 1600 G1C $16.99 ($13.99) 2800 G1C $27.99 ($20.99) 4000 G1C $39.99 ($29.99) 8000 G1C $79.99 ($59.99)

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass $31.49 ($12.49) Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle $22.49 ($14.99) Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle $29.99 ($19.99)

DiRT Rally PSVR Upgrade DLC $9.09 ($5.19)

Euro Fishing Bergsee $8.02 ($4.94) Hunter’s Lake $8.02 ($4.94) Le Lac d’or $8.02 ($4.94) The Moat $8.02 ($4.94) Waldsee $8.02 ($4.94)

The Sims 4 City Living $29.99 ($19.99) Dine Out $14.99 ($9.99) Get to Work $29.99 ($19.99) Vampires $14.99 ($9.99)

TERA Eclipse Double Pegasus Pack $33.99 ($27.99) Hellwing Triple Flight Pack $59.49 ($48.99) Starter Pack $4.49 ($2.99) Winterwing Pegasus $16.99 ($13.99)



You can purchase any of these games or add-ons over on the PlayStation Store sales page. There are also themes and avatars on sale.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.

