PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of July 31, 2018 Brings Double Discounts

Tuesday is here again, which means that even more PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games are getting deals on the PlayStation Store. This week features a big Double Discounts Sale for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If it’s 30% off for non-subscribers, you can get 60% off for being a member. Here are the games available through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Double Discounts

PS4 Games AER – Memories of Old $10.49 ($5.99)

Beholder Complete Edition $10.49 ($5.99)

Big Buck Hunter Arcade $12.99 ($5.99)

Black the Fall $11.24 ($7.49)

$11.24 ($7.49) Blackwood Crossing $11.99 ($7.99)

Bleed 2 $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back $13.99 ($7.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered $29.99 ($19.99)

Chameleon $2.79 ($1.59)

Cluster Tumble $7.49 ($4.99)

Conan Exiles $39.99 ($29.99)

Cryptark $9.74 ($4.49)

Dead Alliance $25.99 ($11.99)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded $12.99 ($5.99)

Detroit: Become Human $49.79 ($39.59)

Devil May Cry HD Collection $25.49 ($20.99)

DiRT 4 $38.39 ($16.79)

DiRT Rally $23.99 ($7.99)

Disco Dodgeball – REMIX $10.49 ($5.99)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $23.99 ($17.99)

Dragon Sinker $11.24 ($7.49)

Earth Atlantis $13.49 ($11.99)

EARTHLOCK $24.89 ($19.79)

$24.89 ($19.79) EA SPORTS NHL 18 $25.99 ($11.99)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Eliosi’s Hunt $3.24 ($1.49)

Elite Dangerous $22.49 ($14.99)

Elminage Original $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone $21.89 ($13.49)

$21.89 ($13.49) F1 2017 $38.39 ($16.79)

$38.39 ($16.79) Far Cry Primal $32.49 ($14.99)

$32.49 ($14.99) FIFA 18 $38.99 ($17.99)

$38.99 ($17.99) Gorogoa $11.99 ($8.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) Gravel $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 $27.99 ($15.99)

$27.99 ($15.99) Has-Been Heroes $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $23.99 ($17.99)

$23.99 ($17.99) HIVE: Altenum Wars $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) Homefront: The Revolution $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Human Fall Flat $10.49 ($5.99)

$10.49 ($5.99) Hunting Simulator $25.99 ($11.99)

$25.99 ($11.99) INFERNIUM $18.74 ($12.49)

$18.74 ($12.49) Ink $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) InnerSpace $13.99 ($7.99)

$13.99 ($7.99) Just Dance 2018 $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) JYDGE $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) Linelight $5.99 ($1.99)

$5.99 ($1.99) LOST SPHEAR $37.49 ($24.99)

$37.49 ($24.99) Magicka 2 $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Marooners $7.49 ($4.99)

$7.49 ($4.99) Micro Machines World Series $19.19 ($8.39)

$19.19 ($8.39) Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Monster Jam: Crush It! $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Monster Slayers $11.99 ($8.99)

$11.99 ($8.99) Mulaka $17.99 ($15.99)

$17.99 ($15.99) NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition $17.99 ($5.99)

$17.99 ($5.99) observer $22.49 ($14.99)

$22.49 ($14.99) Octahedron $11.04 ($9.09)

$11.04 ($9.09) OKAMI HD $16.99 ($13.99)

$16.99 ($13.99) ONRUSH $47.99 ($35.99)

$47.99 ($35.99) Overlord: Fellowship of Evil $15.03 ($6.57)

$15.03 ($6.57) Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul $24.89 ($19.79)

$24.89 ($19.79) Party Golf $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Pinstripe $12.74 ($10.49)

$12.74 ($10.49) Pure Farming 2018 $31.99 ($23.99)

$31.99 ($23.99) Raiden V: Director’s Cut $24.49 ($13.99)

$24.49 ($13.99) Rapala Fishing: Pro Series $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) Ride 2 $35.99 ($11.99)

$35.99 ($11.99) Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder $10.49 ($5.99)

$10.49 ($5.99) Rogue Aces $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Saints Row IV Re-Elected $12.99 ($5.99)

$12.99 ($5.99) School Girl/Zombie Hunter $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) Shoppe Keep $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) Silence $19.49 ($8.99)

$19.49 ($8.99) Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut $11.38 ($5.77)

$11.38 ($5.77) Song of the Deep $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) Star Trek: Bridge Crew $27.99 ($15.99)

$27.99 ($15.99) Star Wars Battlefront II $38.99 ($17.99)

$38.99 ($17.99) Sundered $14.99 ($9.99)

$14.99 ($9.99) Superbeat: XONiC $17.99 ($5.99)

$17.99 ($5.99) Tacoma $14.99 ($9.99)

$14.99 ($9.99) Tesla vs Lovecraft $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) The Adventure Pals $12.74 ($10.49)

$12.74 ($10.49) The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) The Coma: Recut $9.74 ($4.49)

$9.74 ($4.49) The Gold Club 2 $25.99 ($11.99)

$25.99 ($11.99) The Invisible Hours $20.09 ($10.19)

$20.09 ($10.19) The Jackbox Party Pack $17.49 ($9.99)

$17.49 ($9.99) The Sims 4 $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $44.99 ($29.99)

$44.99 ($29.99) Unravel Two $17.59 ($14.99)

$17.59 ($14.99) Walden, a game $14.24 ($9.49)

$14.24 ($9.49) Watch Dogs 2 $40.19 ($19.79)

$40.19 ($19.79) Wizard of Legend $14.39 ($12.79)

$14.39 ($12.79) WRC 6 $32.49 ($14.99)

$32.49 ($14.99) WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship $34.99 ($19.99)

$34.99 ($19.99) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $50.99 ($41.99)

$50.99 ($41.99) Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles $13.99 ($7.99)

$13.99 ($7.99) Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma $29.99 ($19.99)

$29.99 ($19.99) Zotrix $5.99 ($1.99) PS Vita Games Dragon Sinker $11.24 ($7.49)

Rogue Aces $9.09 ($5.19)

$9.09 ($5.19) Warriors of the Lost Empire $4.19 ($2.39) PS3 Games F1 2014 $12.79 ($5.59)

F1 RACE STARS $12.79 ($5.59)

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $38.99 ($17.99)

Legacy Edition $38.99 ($17.99) GRID 2 $19.19 ($8.39)

$19.19 ($8.39) GRID Autosport $19.19 ($8.39)

$19.19 ($8.39) Mamorukun Curse! $3.49 ($1.99)

$3.49 ($1.99) Monster Jam Battlegrounds $6.29 ($2.49)

$6.29 ($2.49) Raiden IV: OverKill $8.99 ($2.99)

$8.99 ($2.99) The UnderGarden $3.49 ($1.99)

$3.49 ($1.99) PS4 Add-Ons Check back soon!

You can purchase any of these games or add-ons over on the PlayStation Store sales page. There are also themes and avatars on sale.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.

Essential Reading