Fortnite 5.10 Content Update Brings Back Guided Missiles, Jetpacks

Another Tuesday, another big ol’ update for Epic’s battle royale. The Fortnite 5.10 content update has dropped, and it’s brought back Guided Missiles, as well as Jetpacks for a limited-time only, among other changes.

You can see the full patch notes down below, but the eye-catching headline is undoubtedly the return of the Guided Missile after being “valuted” (i.e. removed from the game). That, when coupled with a brand-new LTM, Fly Explosives, means we’re getting plenty more bang for our V-Bucks this week.

Guided Missile (Battle Royale)

The Guided Missile returns from the Vault! Scan the battlefield from above, weave through obstacles, and rocket ride teammates into the action.

Fly Explosives (Battle Royale)

BOOM! The new Fly Explosives Limited Time Mode is here and it’s a blast for the whole squad. Use Jetpacks to fly above your foes and rain down in this explosives only game mode.

Spyglass Sniper Rifle (Save the World)

Husks don’t stand a chance against this newest addition to the Flintlock Weapon set. This powerful single shot sniper packs a punch, so hold on tight as you take aim and fire.

BATTLE ROYALE

LIMITED TIME MODE: FLY EXPLOSIVES

Summary

This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!

Mode Details

Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this mode.

Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.

Fly Explosives Jetpacks have increased fuel regen rate & decreased burn rate compared to Default Jetpacks, to keep pilots in the sky a bit longer.

Between-storm wait times have been reduced due to players needing less time to find adequate loot (avg. match length should be lower than 20m).

Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

LIMITED TIME MODE: PLAYGROUND

What’s New?

The Vaulted Jetpack has been enabled for the duration of the Fly Explosives LTM.

Guided Missile has been enabled.

Consumable Healing Item spawn rates have been normalized by lowering Chug Jug & shield spawn rates.

Bandages have been removed.

This is to raise the chance of spawning healing items that get players to full health & shields.

Bug Fixes

Nameplates will no longer appear for members of the opposite team.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Guided Missile returns!

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

Fuse duration reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.

Movement Speed decreased from 1100 to 1000.

Reload time increased to 2.4/2.2.

Reduced player damage from 105/110 down to 74/77 damage.

Reduced structure damage down from 1100 to 400.

Explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight.

Guided Missile can also be controlled via keyboard using the default movement inputs.

Bug Fixes

The issues with Slurp Juice have been fixed and it can once again be looted in-game.

MOBILE

iOS players will have a larger than normal update to download (2gb).

SAVE THE WORLD

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Spyglass Sniper Rifle added to the Weekly Store

An accurate, high-powered, scoped sniper rifle with a single round per magazine that kicks like a mule.

Available Wednesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM ET until Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

[Source: Epic Games]