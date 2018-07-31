11 New MUSYNX Songs Added for Free, Including Nekopara Theme

MUSYNX, a mobile rhythm game that found enough success to move to consoles (and even join the Limited Run Games roster), is getting an exciting new update. PM Studios and acttil have announced via press release that 11 new songs are coming to MUSYNX, including the opening theme to popular visual novel Nekopara, Taiyou Paradaisu. Oh, and the update is totally free.

In addition to the song list expansion, the developers are also adding a new “Jump” feature, which was created in response to fan feedback. This feature will allow players to move through the track list more quickly, which is currently sitting at over 90 songs. Finally, language support has been added for Japanese, and Chinese (traditional and simplified).

A release date for this update has yet to be announced. Stay tuned at PlayStation Lifestyle, as always, for future updates.

MUSYNX released on June 19 for PlayStation 4, Vita, and Nintendo Switch. If you managed to snag a Limited Run Games copy, those are scheduled to arrive sometime in August. Here are the official key features: