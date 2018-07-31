PlayStation Now: XCOM 2, Another World, and More Ready for Streaming

Who said that we would have no games to play during the summer? Sony has revealed that the company has added ten more games to their PlayStation Now library, which consists of an impressive 650 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games.

Let’s go over some of the more notable additions. Coming from the uncharted territories of space, aliens are invading earth! It’s time to gather your personally customized squad in the brilliant, turn-based strategy title, XCOM 2. Next up is the platforming classic Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition, followed by Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers, which features up to four players playing together locally. Also, included in the bunch is the Japanese action RPG, Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, and turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch.

Here’s the full list of the titles that were added and are now available to stream on the PS4 and PC:

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

BRUT@L

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Gem Smashers

Lost Sea

Primal (PS2)

This is the Police

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch

XCOM 2

PS3 → PS4 upgrade:

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator

Sony also noted which games were the most popular on PlayStation Now during in July 2018. Check out the list:

Red Dead Redemption

Fallout: New Vegas

Mortal Kombat

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Fallout 3

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Mafia 2

Earlier this month, Sony added classics like Dark Cloud, in addition to 11 more games to its service.

Sony invites players who haven’t tried the PlayStation Now service yet to give the seven-day free trial a shot on the PS4 and PC. The streaming service offers “unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of over 600 games, with new games added every month, and no game downloads required. PS4 save data in PS Now is also compatible with PS Plus cloud saves, so you can upload/download save files to and from your own console.”

[Source: PlayStation Blog]