PlayStation Store Global Update – July 31, 2018

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

State of Mind ($35.99)(out 8-15)

PSVR Games

Pixel Ripped 1989 ($24.99)

Tom Grennan VR (Free)

Sea of memories ($9.99)

PS4 Demos

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

PS4 Games

1979 Revolution: Black Friday ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)

8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR ($29.99)

Anamorphine ($19.99)

Antiqua Lost: Special Edition ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Castaway Paradise ($14.99)

Chasm ($17.99)

Fort Defense North Menace Bundle ($7.99)

Maximum Football 2018 ($16.99)

TOUHOU SKY ARENA MATSURI CLIMAX ($29.99)

The Wardrobe ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Fishing Planet Anniversary Pack ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Game Tengoku CruisinMix DLC ($9.99 each)

GT Sport Assorted Vehicles ($0.99 and up)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE – Divine Marriage ($3.99)

Minecraft Super Cute Texture Pack ($3.99)

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs ($39.99)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Bring the Crunch ($11.99)

PS3 Add on content

Minecraft Super Cute Texture Pack ($3.99)

PS Vita Games

Chasm ($19.99)

