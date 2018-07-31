PlayStation Store Global Update – July 31, 2018
Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Heavy Rain (PS4)
- Absolver (PS4)
- Extreme Exorcism (PS4/PS3)
- Rayman 3 HD (PS3)
- Space Overlords (PS Vita)
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita)
Pre-Orders
- State of Mind ($35.99)(out 8-15)
PSVR Games
- Pixel Ripped 1989 ($24.99)
- Tom Grennan VR (Free)
- Sea of memories ($9.99)
PS4 Demos
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
PS4 Games
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)
- 8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR ($29.99)
- Anamorphine ($19.99)
- Antiqua Lost: Special Edition ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)
- Castaway Paradise ($14.99)
- Chasm ($17.99)
- Fort Defense North Menace Bundle ($7.99)
- Maximum Football 2018 ($16.99)
- TOUHOU SKY ARENA MATSURI CLIMAX ($29.99)
- The Wardrobe ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- Fishing Planet Anniversary Pack ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)
- Game Tengoku CruisinMix DLC ($9.99 each)
- GT Sport Assorted Vehicles ($0.99 and up)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE – Divine Marriage ($3.99)
- Minecraft Super Cute Texture Pack ($3.99)
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs ($39.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Bring the Crunch ($11.99)
PS3 Add on content
- Minecraft Super Cute Texture Pack ($3.99)
PS Vita Games
- Chasm ($19.99)