Rocket League: Ultimate Edition Coming this August

Today, Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced that Rocket League: Ultimate Edition, a new physical edition of the game published by Warner Bros., is set to release on August 28 in North America, and August 31 in other territories including Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Rocket League: Ultimate Edition, in addition to some snazzy, new packaging (For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch), also includes 16 Battle-Cars previously released as DLC, and an assortment of bonus cosmetic items. Altogether, this package will retail at $39.99 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and $49.99 for Nintendo Switch.

The DLC includes what came with the original Rocket League collector’s edition, as well as a few extra bonuses. Here’s the official list:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

Chaos Run DLC Pack

DC Super Heroes DLC Pack

Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack

Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

Aftershock, Esper, Marauder, Masamune, Proteus, Triton and Vulcan DLC Battle-Cars

Here’s a shot of the new box art, which of course features the accidentally hilarious line, “featuring three Batmobiles!” It’s also a nice reminder of how wildly successful this game has been, winning dozens of awards ever since being a surprise hit after debuting as a PlayStation Plus freebie just over three years ago.