South Park: The Fractured But Whole Bring the Crunch DLC Launch Trailer is Totally NSFW

Now this is a launch trailer done right. South Park: The Fractured But Whole‘s latest DLC offering, Bring The Crunch, is out now and comes complete with a NSFW sneak-peek that involves more inappropriate shower scenes and swearing than you can shake a Stick of Truth at.

Introducing Bring the Crunch’s setup, the DLC launch trailer showcases the game’s location, Camp Tardicaca, as well as what appears to be an infestation of otherwordly monsters.

Thankfully, Mint-Berry Crunch and the new class of Final Girl, a knowing wink at the trope of kickass women going out all-guns-blazing in horror movies, are here to save the day.

Throw in a dash of infantile humor, a fully-grown man naked in the vicinity of children, and even more off-color jokes and you’ve got all the makings of a classic South Park: The Fractured But Whole adventure with Coon and Friends.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole‘s second DLC expansion, Bring The Crunch, is out now on PlayStation 4 and, as revealed earlier this month, is priced at $11.99.

[Source: Ubisoft]